Woman leads HPD officers on 45-minute chase that ends in crash

HOUSTON - A woman is behind bars after a 45-minute chase led to a crash with a Houston police cruiser Wednesday.

Police said the woman was speeding down Katy Freeway in a stolen vehicle around 1 a.m. When an officer spotted the vehicle on Bissonnet, the woman fled, police said.

Officers gave chase and after about 45 minutes stopped the driver near FM 1489 at 1093 using the pit maneuver, police said. An HPD unit crashed into a telephone pole, according to police.

No one was injured.

The woman was arrested.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.