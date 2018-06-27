News

Woman known as "Permit Patty" hands in her resignation

By CNN

The woman dubbed "Permit Patty" has stepped down from her cannabis company.

Alison Ettel, the former chief executive officer of Treatwell Health, was recorded on a cell phone demanding a young girl stop selling bottled water on a San Francisco street. 

She was heard asking the child if she had a permit, which is how she got her nickname.

The video, taken by the girl's mother, went viral and Ettel drew a lot of criticism.

The backlash led to her resignation.

According to a statement from a Treatwell Health spokeswoman, the company called the encounter a mistake.
 

