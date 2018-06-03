Woman killed when man runs her, two others over with truck in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A woman was killed early Sunday in southeast Houston when a man ran her over with his truck, Houston police say.

The man driving the car saw her walking down the street with two other men when he revved his engine, struck all three victims, backed up the car and struck them again, police said.

The man then made a U-turn and struck the female victim a third time before driving away from the scene, Houston police said.

Officials believe the man may be an ex-boyfriend of the victim. Police have identified a person of interest as Rigoberto Alex Escobar, and may be in his mid-30s.

The man may be driving a grey or silver Ford F-150 with the license plate GTJ 7424, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Houston Police Department's homicide division.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.