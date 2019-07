The scene where a woman was killed and an off-duty deputy was injured at a residence on Briscoe Street on July 28, 2018.

HOUSTON - A woman was killed and an off-duty deputy was wounded in what officials are calling an accidental shooting in southeast Houston.

Authorities said the woman was found dead inside the house at 5013 Briscoe St. around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

