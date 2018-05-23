Woman killed, man injured in east Houston shooting, police say

HOUSTON - Police said Wednesday they are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured in east Houston.

The shooting was reported about 8:10 a.m. at 4011 Galveston Road.

Houston police said in a tweet that homicide detectives are headed to the scene, where a woman was found dead and a man was found injured.

The man has been taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police described the shooting as an apparent attempted murder-suicide, but it was not immediately clear who fired the shots.

