Woman killed, man injured in crash on Beltway

HOUSTON - Harris County Precinct 5 Constables are investigating a major accident that left a woman dead and man in the hospital.

The accident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday on the West Sam Houston Parkway near Bellaire Boulevard in Southwest Houston. All northbound lanes were shut down. Harris County Precinct 5 Constables' spokesman Jeff McShan said a black Cadillac stalled in a moving lane of traffic on the northbound side. A white car came over the hill and slammed into the back of the Cadillac ejecting a woman that was in the stalled car, she died at the scene. The male driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition, said McShan. To make matters worse, a pickup truck then rammed into the two wrecked cars.

The drivers of both the Cadillac and pickup are both believed to be intoxicated, will be tested and face possible charges, McShan said.

The Beltway reopened after about two hours

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.