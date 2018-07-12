Woman killed in shooting at southwest Houston assisted living facility, police say

HOUSTON - A woman died Thursday after she was found shot outside an assisted living facility in southwest Houston, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 7:10 a.m. at The Medallion Jewish Assisted Living Residence at 6262 N. Braeswood Blvd.

Houston police said the 46-year-old woman was found bleeding from her stomach outside the facility.

Homicide detectives said the woman died after being taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital for treatment.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.