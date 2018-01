LA MARQUE, Texas - A woman was killed Friday during a domestic dispute, La Marque police said.

The incident was reported in the late morning in the 1900 block of Little Street.

Police said a 39-year-old woman was shot several times after her front door was kicked in.

A person of interest is being questioned at the scene. No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.

