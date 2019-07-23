Woman killed after crashing vehicle during police chase in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A woman was killed after crashing her vehicle during a police chase in southwest Houston, officials said.

The incident was reported in the 5900 block of McHard Road near Chimney Rock Road.

Houston police said the woman behind the wheel nearly ran officers over and then led them on a pursuit. Police said the woman lost control of the vehicle, crashed and died from her injuries at the scene.

It is unknown why the woman was driving erratically. Her identity has not been released.

