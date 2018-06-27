Woman killed, 2 children injured after impaired driver slams into car, police say

HOUSTON - A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday when a speeding driver slammed into her car in southeast Houston, police said.

According to investigators, the woman and two children were stopped at a stop sign on Calhoun at Pershing around 9 p.m. when an erratic, speeding driver in a pickup truck crashed into the vehicle.

VIDEO: Woman killed, 2 children injured in southeast Houston crash

Police said the pickup truck's driver lost control, hit a curb near a bus stop and slammed into the driver's side of the car, killing the woman.

The 11 and 16-year-old in the car were taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive.

Investigators said the driver of the pickup may have been under the influence of drugs.

Once he is released from the hospital, he will be charged, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

