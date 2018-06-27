Woman jumps out of second-story window during SW Houston apartment fire

FULSHEAR, Texas - An elderly woman is recovering in a hospital after she jumped from the second floor window after a fire spread to her apartment.

The Houston Fire Department was called Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. to a two-alarm fire at the Carlyle Place Apartments located at 11025 Larkwood Drive.

HFD is still investigating, but family members believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

WATCH: Viewer video of Larkwood apartment fire

"It was hard to put out, smoke was everywhere, everyone had to move back," said Terran Dillard, who recorded video of the fire.

She said the fire started in her uncle’s bedroom and that her uncle and aunt were not hurt in the fire.

“I’m thankful everyone made it out, one lady had to jump out the window,” explained Dillard. “I hope she gets well, I hope she feels better, I’m just thankful everyone has their life.”

“When the fire broke out, I was in the living room, on the couch, watching TV,” explained Brianna Harling-Odom.

The home health provider said she was caring for her client, who was sitting outside when she heard the fire alarm go off.

“My patient, she was sitting outside and I was telling her, ‘Don’t be outside too long.’ I went back in the house, I heard her fire alarms going off,” explained Harling-Odom. “She said, ‘Go in the house and find something to fan it.' By the time I could even get to the kitchen, that smoke was right in my face, I couldn’t find nothing, I was coughing, my lungs started getting heavy. I had to run back outside, tell her to get up and move.”

Harling-Odom said when she went to move her patient to the other side of the road, her patient’s brother’s window started popping, they turned around and fire was everywhere.

“She lost everything, her brother lost everything, everything is gone,” said a tearful Harling-Odom.

“Normally, she’s in the back room asleep, if she was in the back room asleep I wouldn’t have made it to her at all, so I thank God for that. It’s good I got out, because I’ve got asthma, she just lost everything, so I’m about to do whatever I need to do to help her, even if that means if I’m not on the clock.”

