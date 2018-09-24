Woman hospitalized after accidentally being run over by sister

HOUSTON - A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after her sister accidentally ran her over in Northeast Harris County, deputies said.

Authorities said a woman was trying to pull the family pickup truck into the driveway of a home on Mohawk Street and Foy Lane at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23.

Deputies believe she either hit the wrong pedal or lost control, crashed into the carport and ran over her adult sister.

Paramedics took the sister to the hospital with serious injuries to her head.

Relatives at the home said she was expected to survive.

There is no word on if the driver will face any charges.



