Woman hit, killed by semitrailer on feeder near North Loop East

HOUSTON - A woman was hit and killed by a semitrailer on the feeder road near North Loop East at McCarty, Houston police said.

Initial reports indicated that the woman attempted to cross the street not at a designated crosswalk and was struck by the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by investigators, police said.

The driver of the semitrailer stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, officials said.

Police said they are working to interview witnesses.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.