Woman hit in buttocks when gunman opens fire on car in Highlands

HIGHLANDS, Texas - A woman was shot in the buttocks Wednesday in Highlands, deputies said.

According to Harris County deputies, the driver of a car with two other people inside pulled up to a home about 1 a.m. on East Wallisville Road at Thompson Road.

Someone inside the home came outside and began shooting at the car, according to deputies. The car was hit twice and a bullet hit the victim who was sitting in the back seat, deputies said. The woman who was driving and a man in the back seat were not hurt, deputies said.

Investigators said the driver went to a nearby gas station to get help. Paramedics took the woman to Ben Taub Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, investigators said.

A bullet also hit a home across the street from the shooting scene, but no one inside was injured.

The people involved were giving investigators conflicting stories, deputies said.

There was no immediate word on any arrests.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.