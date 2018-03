HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was hit by a car and killed Thursday in north Harris County.

Investigators said the driver hit the woman just after 10:30 p.m. on FM 1960 near east Gatewick.

Deputies said the woman walked across the road, and although the driver slammed on his brakes he didn't stop in time.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The driver is not expected to face charges.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.