Woman found with wound to head at southwest Houston apartment dies at hospital

HOUSTON - A woman died Tuesday after she was found with a wound to her head at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Police were called around 1 a.m. to The Reserve at Westwood Apartments in the 10200 block of Bissonnet St. for reports of a man with cuts on his arms.

As the man was being treated for his cuts, he asked officers to check on his girlfriend, who was inside in an apartment.

Officers found the woman with an abrasion to her head. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police are investigating what led to the couple’s injuries.



