Officials search for relative after woman found stabbed to death at home near Humble

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Homicide detectives are investigating Monday night after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a home near Humble.

Authorities said the 79-year-old woman was found dead in a house in the 7700 block of Audubon Forest Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Harris County officials said they are searching for Garry Jenkins, 56, as a person of interest in the incident.

Officials said Jenkins is a relative of the victim.

A photo of Jenkins is below.

Deputies said Jenkins has an active and open parole violation warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone who sees him or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities immediately.

