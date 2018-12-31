Woman found shot to death at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 5:50 a.m. Monday at the Lundren Park Apartments near Fondren Road and Ludington Drive.

Officers did not specify whether the woman was found inside or outside an apartment.

Authorities are still investigating the scene for any clues that could give more information into what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



