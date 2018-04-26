Woman found living with badly decomposing body of her boyfriend

DETROIT - Police in Warren, Michigan have made a horrifying discovery while performing a welfare check at a home.

When they entered the home, officers found a 68-year-old man dead in his bed. Police said the body was badly decomposed, and he might have been dead for as long as a year.

The dead man's girlfriend has been living alongside his body, police said. Officials took the woman to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation.

Medical examiners said it could take a while to determine how the man died due to the stage of decomposition.

"It's just a shame that someone else didn't see what was going on," neighbor Sharon Lefebve said. "A decomposed body is not pleasant at all, and she lived that way. Sad. Very sad."

The woman never told police the man was dead. Police are waiting on an autopsy to nail down a timeline of how and when the man died.

