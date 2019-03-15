Woman found dead inside Midtown apartment, police say

HOUSTON - Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Midtown apartment.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Pearl at the Mix apartment building on Milan Street near Anita Street.

Police said a man who says he is the woman’s boyfriend told them she hurt herself, but the evidence does not support his statement.

Officers also said the door to the apartment was kicked in and the cause of death is unclear.

The man told police the door had been kicked in after the woman's death, but police said it does not appear that way.

The man was detained for questioning but has not been named as a person of interest in the woman’s death.

Neighbors told police they heard arguing.

Investigators are working to find out more details about the case.

