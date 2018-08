The Facebook profile picture of Lucy Bertrand.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A woman was found dead Thursday in Texas City, according to police.

Around 3:30 p.m., police said they found a woman's body at a residence in the 2900 block of Vance Avenue.

Family members and friends said the woman was Lucy Bertrand.

It is not clear what caused Bertrand's death.

