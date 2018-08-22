News

Woman found dead at apartment in NW Houston, police say

HPD

The scene where a woman was found dead at an apartment in the 5500 block of Desoto Street on Aug. 21, 2018.

HOUSTON - A woman was found dead Tuesday at a northwest Houston apartment complex, according to Houston police.

The woman was found during a welfare check at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of De Soto Street around 7:30 p.m.

It is not clear what caused the woman's death, but homicide detectives are investigating.

