Woman found dead after house fire in Spring

HOUSTON - A woman was found dead after a fire broke out at a home in the Lexington Woods subdivision in Spring.

Authorities said the blaze broke out just after 3 a.m. Friday at a house on Friar Lake Lane and Bellchase Drive.

Deputies responded to a burglar alarm call at the house. They tried to enter the home, but were forced back due to heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence, deputies said.

Firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the back on the home when they arrived shortly after the call came in.

They put the fire out within 10 minutes, and during a search of the home found the body of an 86-year-old woman just inside the back door, authorities said.

Deputies said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

