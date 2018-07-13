Woman followed home from store, robbed in broad daylight, son says

HOUSTON - A mother is recovering after she says two men followed her home, pushed her to the ground and stole her purse which had $1,500 inside.

“I feel really bad and can’t sleep at night,” the woman said in Spanish.

She didn’t want to use her name because she fears the suspects could return to attack her.

“It’s just really sad because we’ve been living here forever, over 20 years, but you can never be too comfortable now a days,” explained Ricky Castro, the woman’s son.

He said nothing like this has ever happened before. Castro said his mom was shopping at a nearby tortilla store around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and he believes two men followed her from the store to their home located in the 8100 block of Elrod.

Castro said his mother parked on the street and when she got out of her car, another car parked in front of her.

“The passenger went in front and confronted her on the side walk and the first thing she did was throw her purse across the fence to buy time and scream for help,” explained Castro. “The guy ran up inside the house and got the purse, she screamed for help.”

He said his mother believes the suspected robber had a gun and pushed her to the ground. Castro’s mother now has scrapes, on her foot, knees and hands from falling onto the pavement.

“I got home and I was angry, I was very angry, wishing they would come back and confront them. It’s sad to see what they did,” said Castro.

His dad was only about five minutes away when this happened. They called police and filed a police report.

Castro posted a plea on Facebook hoping someone would recognize the car his neighbor’s, who happens to be his cousin, surveillance video captured.

“It’s like a 2015 and up Acura, no plates or nothing, black tints,” said Castro. “Hopefully they get caught up one of these days for what they did, I’m pretty sure it’s not the first time they did this.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

