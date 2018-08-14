Woman finds medical records with patients' information in SE Harris County dumpster

HOUSTON - On Saturday, while dropping off some cardboards at the Ellington field recycling area, Joyce Wheeler made an appalling discovery.

Wheeler said she found 13 boxes filled with sensitive medical information tossed near a recycling bin in southeast Harris County.

“There were names and birth dates and all kinds of information on patients; this was old information from 2007,” she said.

Wheeler said the documents had detailed information on everything from terminated employees to patient care visits.

“There were admission reports, there were psych reports, therapy notes. It was just very upsetting to me,” she said.

Wheeler said luckily, there were no Social Security numbers in the documents. She immediately called Harris County Precinct 8.

Harris County Precinct 8 has turned the case over to Houston police.

