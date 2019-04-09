Boyfriend truck fire so hot it melts house; What police say girlfriend did

PITTSBURGH - Police say a woman lit her boyfriend’s truck on fire in the Pittsburgh area.

The fire was captured on camera by a woman next-door.

Marian Warman, 19, is accused of the setting the fire. Police say Warman threw an open gas can into the back of the pickup truck, lit a piece of paper on fire and tossed it in, sparking the fire.

The truck belongs to Warman's boyfriend.

A woman who said she is Warman's mother told WTAE that Warman's boyfriend lives in the home and that they haven't been getting along recently.

Warman is still in jail after she wasn't able to post bail.

Police say the argument between the couple started over an incident at Burger King. Authorities say Warman hit her boyfriend in the face and arms before threatening to light the truck on fire.

The damage from the fire not just limited to the truck. The heat from the flames melting the siding of the home.

Neighbors say it also knocked out power for about four hours. Many in the area are just happy that fire didn't spread any nearby homes.

"People should think before they do things,” Tom Spano, a neighbor, said. “She could've burned three houses."

