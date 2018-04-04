Woman faces assault charge after video surfaces of man shot in car, attorney says

HOUSTON - The 25-year-old woman arrested in connection with the shooting of a man that was caught on video now faces an assault charge, her attorney said Wednesday.

Cassandra Damper was charged with tampering or fabricating of evidence after police said she was handling a gun early Sunday that went off and shot Devyn Holmes, 26, in the head.

Damper’s attorney said Wednesday that prosecutors filed an additional charge of aggravated with a deadly weapon Tuesday night.

Houston police said three people were inside the car while Holmes and Damper were playing with two handguns. One gun fired, hitting Holmes in the head, police said.

A video that was posted originally posted on Facebook and then on Instagram showed what happened before the gun fired. Friends confirmed that Holmes is seen in the video, wearing a white shirt and talking to a woman and another man that is in the car with him. A few seconds later, the woman is seen pointing a gun at the camera and waving it around in the car.

“You’re making me nervous,” Holmes is heard saying as he tries to still the hand of the woman who is handling the gun.

“It ain’t got no clip, bud,” the other man is heard saying.

A second later, the gun fired. Holmes slumped over and blood can be seen on his shirt.

The video below has been edited and does not show the moment Holmes is shot.

VIDEO: Video of shooting from Instagram

Damper told police that she believed the weapons were unloaded, investigators said.

Police said Damper was arrested after she tried to wipe off any gunshot residue that may have been on her hands.

The other man in the video has not been charged.

Holmes was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he is on life-support, police said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.