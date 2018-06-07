Woman elected to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's executive committee for the first time

HOUSTON - We're learning who will lead next year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and one of the members is making history in the process.

For the first time in the rodeo's history, a woman has been elected to the executive committee.

Patricia "Pat" Mann Phillips is an energy consultant and for the second straight year, Jim Winne was elected as chairman of the Rodeo's Board of Directors.

The rodeo is set to take place Feb. 25 through March 17, 2019.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.