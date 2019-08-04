Woman dies, man injured after being shot during fight over gun, deputies say

HOUSTON - Two people were shot, one fatally, following a fight over a gun Sunday in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred at a house on the 10000 block of Revelstoke Drive. When deputies arrived around 3 p.m., they noticed a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the head and a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the arm.

The woman was rushed by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The man is in stable condition, authorities confirmed.

It is unclear what led to the altercation, said Sgt. Dennis Wolfford.

Wolfford confirmed at least two other people were at the house at the time of the shooting.

"We're just now interviewing witnesses that were there, as well as the male that was shot in the arm. We don't know what led to this," Wolfford said.

The man and woman were described as boyfriend and girlfriend.

