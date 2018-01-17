Woman dies after wandering away from home in cold, deputies say

CROSBY, Texas - An east Harris County woman died after she wandered away from home in the bitter cold, deputies said.

Harris County deputies said they were called to the woman’s home in the 400 block of Dreamland Avenue about 10:20 a.m.

Investigators said someone who checks on the 82-year-old woman each day reported her missing when they went to her house Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they searched the area and found the woman’s body in a wooded area behind her home.

Investigators said it appears that the woman, who suffered from dementia, walked away from her home and succumbed to the cold temperatures.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

