Woman dies after struck by car in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A woman was killed Monday when she was struck by a car in southeast Houston, according to Houston police.

Police said the woman was struck by a gray Mazda MX3 that was northbound in the 11900 block of Mykawa Road around 9:30 p.m.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Police said she was walking in a moving lane of traffic when she was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, who showed no signs of impairment, was questioned and released at the scene, police said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.