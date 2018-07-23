Woman dies after being hit by car in Katy while pushing stroller

KATY, Texas - A woman who was hit by a car Friday in Katy while pushing her child in a stroller died over the weekend, authorities said.

Elizabeth Lugo and her child were on the sidewalk along Wildcroft Drive when a car jumped the curb, hit the pair and then slammed into a home, investigators said.

Lugo, who was critically injured, was taken to Cy-Fair Hospital for treatment. She died at 1:10 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

The child was not injured, officials said.

Investigators said the driver of the car said he suffered a seizure.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, investigators said.

