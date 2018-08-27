Woman dies after being hit by 3 vehicles while walking on Highway 249

Deputies investigate a pair of crashes on Tomball Parkway in northwest Harris County, Texas on Aug. 26, 2018.

HOUSTON - A woman died Sunday after she was hit by three vehicles while walking on State Highway 249.

The crashes were reported just after 9 p.m. on the highway, also known as Tomball Parkway, near Seton Lake Drive.

Harris County deputies said Alyson Marks was walking in the northbound traffic lanes when she was hit by a vehicle. She landed in the left lane of the highway and was hit by two more vehicles.

Investigators said only one of the vehicles that hit Marks stayed at the scene.

Deputies said another crash happened in the same area involving an intoxicated motorcycle driver who crashed into the back of a white vehicle. The motorcycle driver was injured, and the white vehicle fled the scene, deputies said.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the two incidents are related.

