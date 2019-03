A woman was shot and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting on Menor Crest Drive near Spring on Saturday, deputies said.

SPRING, Texas - A woman is dead and one person has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in Spring, deputies said.

The shooting was reported in the 6100 block of Menor Crest Drive in northwest Harris County.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

@HCSOTexas Investigators are responding to a homicide call at a residence located at 6100 Menor Crest Drive (Spring area). There is a deceased adult female #HouNews pic.twitter.com/UBEM6smWnM — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 16, 2019

