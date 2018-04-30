Woman dead, man stable after both found shot inside Texas City home

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A woman was killed and a man was injured in what police said they believe was a domestic incident.

Texas City Police Department officials said they responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Palm Avenue around 3:44 a.m. Saturday. They found Amy Brown, 37, and Clint Felder, 46, both of League City, shot inside the residence, police said.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene and Felder was taken to an area hospital by Life Flight.

Police said Felder is in stable condition, recovering from his injuries.

Detectives said they believe the shooting was domestic related.

