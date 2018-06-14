Woman crashes car into building near Jersey Village, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition Wednesday night after crashing her car into a building, according to Harris County officials.

Officials said the woman was driving a Dodge Charger eastbound on West Road when she failed to turn at a dead end, drove through a chain-link fence and crashed into a building.

Her vehicle crashed into a truck that was inside the building, according to investigators.

The woman was taken to an area hospital.

It is not clear if the woman was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

