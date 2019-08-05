Woman charged with neglect after 4 children suffer broken legs on same day at day care, report says

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A Florida day care working is charged with child neglect after four children suffered broken legs on the same day, according to reports.

Christina Marie Curtis, 25, was arrested after the May 21 incident at Kids Discovery Learning Center in Valparaiso in which an arrest report notes that four boys -- who were fine earlier in the day -- suffered leg fractures.

The Panama City News Herald cited an arrest report which said: “The defendant stopped and quickly moved her hands to (his) upper arms and rapidly jerked him into the air. When (he) was picked up, his feet and legs were in the air and was dropped feet first into a wagon. Other children were placed in the wagon and it was pulled outside.”

The children ranged in age from 13 to 21 months old, according to this published report.

Curtis was released in July after posting $4,000 bail. Under the terms of her released, she is reportedly not permitted to have unsupervised contact with any minor and cannot hold employment in child care or at schools.



