Woman charged with murder in stabbing death of her boyfriend in west Houston

HOUSTON - A woman is charged with murder after police say she fatally stabbed her boyfriend several times during a fight at her apartment on Sunday in west Houston.

Police say Deaira Pitts, 21, stabbed Michael Simmons, 27, after he forced his way into her apartment in the 3100 block of Hayes, and fought with a friend who was visiting with Pitts.

During the fight between Simmons and the friend, police say Pitts stabbed Simmons multiple times.

Simmons died at the scene around midnight.



