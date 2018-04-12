Woman charged with leaving newborn in flowerbed, covered in ants is sentenced

HOUSTON - The woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a flowerbed, later to be found covered in ants, was sentenced Thursday.

Sidney Woytasczyk, 21, was sentenced to four years in prison as part of a plea deal. She was charged with abandoning a child under the age of 15.

Deputies said a man who was on his way to work found the baby about 5 a.m. Thursday in a flowerbed at the Bridges of Cypress Creek apartments on Red Oak Drive.

They said investigators followed a blood trail to a nearby apartment, where they detained two people identified as the child’s mother and father.

