Woman charged with DWI after running over security guard, striking several vehicles, officials say

The mugshot of Maura Franco-Rivera, who was arrested after police said she ran over a security guard as she was leaving a club on Sept. 1, 2018.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was arrested after authorities said she struck several vehicles and ran over a security guard after leaving a northwest Houston club early Saturday morning.

Maura Franco-Rivera was charged with DWI and aggravated assault after Harris County Precinct 1 officials said she crashed into several vehicles and then ran over a security guard after leaving the El Rey De Oro club near the intersection of North Houston Rosslyn Road and West Little York Road around 1:30 a.m.

The security guard's injuries are non-life-threatening, according to officials. Officials said the security guard was attempting to stop Franco-Rivera from leaving the scene.

