Woman charged in connection with fire that killed her 3-year-old cousin appears in court

HOUSTON - Kiara Jones made her first court appearance in connection with the apartment fire that killed her 3-year-old cousin, Giovanni Lyles.

Jones, 19, was babysitting her cousin March 11 at the Cozumel Apartments in West Harris County when investigators said she left Giovanni to meet up with a man in the parking lot.

When she came back there was heavy smoke coming from the kitchen stove in the unit, according to investigators.

Giovanni died of smoke inhalation.

Jones is charged with child abandonment.

Kiara Jones

