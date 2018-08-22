Woman charged after striking 2 people with SUV in Conroe, police say

The mugshot of Kristina Hardin, who was arrested in connection to a fatal crash in Conroe on Aug. 21, 2018.

CONROE, Texas - A 27-year-old woman has been charged after she struck two people with her SUV in Conroe on Tuesday, according to police.

Kristina Hardin is accused of striking a man and a woman in the 1900 block of East Davis Street.

She has been charged with intoxication assault and tampering with evidence.

Police said three people were walking on the side of the street when Hardin's SUV struck two of the three people.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

