Woman catches 8-foot shark off Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Sierra Tomlinson was with her husband Timmy, off the Corpus Christi coast, when the tiger shark took the bait.

The Tomlinson's own a business called Long Run Charters that takes people out fishing. They were out on the water late Saturday night when an 8-foot-3-inch tiger shark was caught on Sierra's fishing line. She said it took about 30 minutes to reel the shark in.

× 1 of 3 Sierra Tomlinson 2 of 3 Sierra Tomlinson 3 of 3 Sierra Tomlinson Sierra Tomlinson Sierra Tomlinson Sierra Tomlinson

Once they got the shark into shallow waters, Tomlinson said they took the hook out, measured the shark, tagged it, took photographs and then released it.

"He swam away with no problems," Tomlinson said. "It took a lot of hard work and patience to land my dream shark."

The couple tags sharks for research through Corpus Christi A&M College.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.