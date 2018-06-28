Woman carjacked at gunpoint at SW Houston apartment

HOUSTON - A woman's chilling encounter in broad daylight was caught on camera.

She was face-to-face with a gun and her truck was stolen, along with her sense of security.

WATCH: Woman carjacked at gunpoint

Two men ambushed and carjacked her at gunpoint Thursday morning at her apartment complex near the intersection of Gessner and Fairdale.

It began when she walked to her car to get her coffee mug.

"It's crazy. I can't believe I had a gun pointed at my face," Carla Garcia said.

Garcia said she never thought her morning quest for coffee at Central Park would be so dangerous.

"I was walking back to my apartment and there was a Chevy silver Impala with fake license plates -- they kind of passed me," she said.

On surveillance video, the same car can be seen passing once and then coming by again.

"I heard the voice say, 'Excuse me, ma'am.' But when I turned around, he jumped out at me with a gun on my face and said, 'Gimme your keys,'" Garcia said.

Garcia was terrified.

"I didn't know what to do. I was trying to figure out the details without them figuring me out and pulling the trigger," she said.

After asking her for her phone -- which she didn't have -- the man took her truck and both vehicles drove away.

"As soon as I was out of their sight and I knew it, I just sprinted to my phone and called 911," Garcia said.

Little did she know -- her quick action would help.

Hours later, police said they recovered her Sierra 1500 at the Walmart parking lot on Sam Houston Parkway.

Investigators said two 18-year-olds tried to sell the truck. It just so happens they tried to sell it to an undercover officer involved in a sting operation.

Garcia was called by police to identify them and her truck. The two men were arrested, but the frightening incident was a wake-up call for Garcia. She said she feels lucky.

"I'm fortunate that I happened to leave my phone," she said.

Police said the two men will each likely face charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Garcia said she is thankful for police and is happy she got her truck back.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.