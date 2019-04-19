Woman being served murder warrant sets herself on fire, police say

HOUSTON - A woman who was being served a murder warrant Friday set her herself on fire, Houston police said.

The incident was reported around 9:40 a.m. in the 9900 block of Valley Wind Drive in northeast Houston.

One neighbor, who said he doesn't know the woman, said he came outside after hearing a boom and seeing smoke.

It was not immediately clear to which case the warrant was connected.

Houston police said both homicide detectives and fire investigators responded to the scene.

The woman was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately released.

Arson Police investigate fire at house on 9900 block of Valley Wind Rd. in NE Houston. Source tells @kprc2 a woman who lives here set fire to herself after @houstonpolice detectives arrived this morning to serve a murder warrant. Woman's current condition is unknown. pic.twitter.com/xMOQ6HEZ5w — Brandon Walker (@KPRC2Brandon) April 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.