Woman beaten with hammer by three known attackers in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police are looking for answers after a woman was assaulted in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 1:05 a.m. Friday near the intersection of the South Loop and Highway 90.

Police said Melissa Reed, 28, was at a location near the intersection when she was assaulted by at least three attackers who hit her, kicked her and beat her with a hammer before fleeing the scene.

Reed was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, officers said.

According to authorities, Reed knew her attackers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS

