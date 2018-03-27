Police: Woman beaten with bat in road rage attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida driver hopes cellphone video will help police capture the women who chased her to a shopping plaza and beat her with a bat, NBC affiliate WSVN reports.

Police said Mikaela Barboza, 26, suffered a concussion, broken nose and two gashes to her head when she was cornered by two angry sisters following a road rage incident.

Police said it all started when Barboza’s vehicle cut in front of the women to make an exit. Police said that driver and her sister followed Barboza to a parking lot in Lauderdale Lakes.

"If it wasn't me, it could've been someone else. They had bats in their cars so something like this -- it was like they were ready for it so (I'd) just keep them off the streets," Barboza said.

She is hoping the cellphone video will help police catch the women responsible for the attack. Bardoza said she wishes she would have never gotten out of the car in the first place.

“They could have killed me,” she said.

