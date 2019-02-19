Woman beaten, choked, bitten by man in attack at Kingwood park, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are increasing patrols at a Kingwood park after a woman was violently attacked by a man Friday, officials said.

The attack was reported at 4 p.m. at East End Park in the 6400 block of Kingwood Drive.

Police said the woman was walking near the south loop of the trail when she was grabbed from behind by a man wearing a dark hoodie and a black skeleton face bandana that covered much of his face. Police said he choked her and tried to drag her into the woods. At some point, police said, he punched her in the face and assaulted the woman by inappropriately touching her underneath her shorts and biting her inner thigh.

The woman told officials the suspect didn't say anything during the attack.

Police said the woman managed to get away after kicking the suspect in the groin.

A visitor at the park, Chassidy Neat, said that it's a quiet area.

"I saw the trails I said 'OK we can go walk get some exercise' and it’s pretty quiet I don’t see many people here," Neat said.

The suspect is described as a burly man in his 20s or 30s, between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall and about 225 to 250 pounds.

"I learned also that when I was going to college that, they tell us to use the buddy system. So come with maybe one of two people in case something does happen, you can call the police or get help quicker than just being by yourself," Neat said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police Department Special Victims Division at 713-308-1140 or Crime Stopper at 713-222-8477.

