Woman attempts to stab 14-year-old boy, injures his father instead, police say

HOUSTON - A woman has been charged with aggravated assault of a family member after stabbing a man in the back, Houston police said.

The woman, Catherina Calderon, 54, was in a verbal argument with the victim around 10 p.m. Thursday, which "resulted in Calderon wanting to stab (the victim's) 14-year-old son," according to a news release from the department.

As the victim moved to protect his son, Calderon stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Calderon was taken into custody and charged.

