Woman attempting to use fake $20 at McDonald's leads to drug, weapons bust, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A woman was charged with forgery and a man is facing drug and weapons charges after police said an Orange woman attempted to pay for her food with a counterfeit $20 bill last week.

Police said Audra Janise Cole-Devers, 41, of Orange, attempted to pay for her food at the McDonald's at 100 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood around 8 p.m. on July 22.

Cole-Devers left the restaurant with the fake bill, but left behind her purse and iPhone, according to police.

While a police officer was taking the report, the phone rang, police said. The officer answered and made arrangements to meet in the restaurant parking lot, according to police.

Police said that within an hour, Cole-Devers called her phone again and wanted to change the meeting location to the Walgreens across the street.

When the meeting took place, Cole-Devers was identified as the suspect and she was taken into custody. She had an open warrant out of Caldwell County, according to authorities.

When police searched the vehicle, they said, they found two envelopes containing counterfeit money under Cole-Devers' seat.

Also inside the vehicle, police said there was a female driver, a male passenger and Donrelle Dewayne Belle, 32, of Pasadena.

While talking with the other occupants, police said, the officer smelled marijuana. A pipe, methamphetamine and a handgun were found inside the vehicle, according to police. All of the items belonged to Belle, police said.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

